Mama and Papa Roberts are in town! | 5/14/21

DALLAS (NewsNation Now) — As U.S. colleges and universities hope to return to normal, they're weighing how far they’re willing to go to keep campus safe — to require or not to require students, faculty, and staff to get a COVID-19 vaccine to return to campus; that is the question. And for hundreds of colleges across the country, they're deciding that their answer is yes.

It's the tale of two stances — those who want the vaccine mandates on college campuses and those who don't or aren't quite sold on the idea just yet.