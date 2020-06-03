Breaking News
Two men arrested after jumping off McClugage Bridge in police chase involving stolen car
Closings
There are currently 49 active closings. Click for more details.

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria | Nick-N-Willy’s Pizza

Good Day Central Illinois
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News