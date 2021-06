Workout regiment:

30 second per workout, 30 second rest in-between



1. Warmup, Sit on chair and jump up.

2. Using bench or chair – squats with one leg, lunge with the other.

3. Bulgarian squats

4. Sitting down in front of chair, keep feet together, move legs side to side of chair(or underneath/over)

5. Bench or chair pushup into mountain climbers

Click here to go to Sandor’s website.