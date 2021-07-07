Mike’s Tavern reborn in West Peoria | Meanwhile, Back In Peoria…

Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Mr. Food
Newsletter
Top Stories
As people ditch masks, could respiratory illness make a comeback?
Video
McLean County Board approve local disaster declaration, extended from last week
Video
Town of Normal approve ammonia removal study
Video
Loved ones hold vigil for Peoria’s 4th of July shooting victim
Video
Coronavirus
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
Japan 2021
Top Stories
Two Days Away, East Peoria’s David Perkins Ready for PGA Tour Debut
Video
Top Stories
Blackorby Chasing Down Team USA, MMA Dreams
Video
Top Stories
Area Basketball Coaches React to NCAA NIL Deal
Video
“Fore Amigas” Forge Lifelong Friendships
Video
Prep Football Coaches Taking Summer Practices Slowly This Year
Video
Jaxon Cusac-McKay Puts End to Successful Fieldcrest Athletic Career
Video
Community
Founder’s Day of Caring
Senior Salutes
Destination Illinois
Peoria Park District
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Central Illinois Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Sponsored Content: Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Jobs
Work For WMBD TV
Sponsored Content: Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
Newletter Signup
WMBD WYZZ Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Mike’s Tavern reborn in West Peoria | Meanwhile, Back In Peoria…
Good Day Central Illinois
Posted:
Jul 7, 2021 / 07:58 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 7, 2021 / 07:58 AM CDT
Latest Local News
As people ditch masks, could respiratory illness make a comeback?
Video
McLean County Board approve local disaster declaration, extended from last week
Video
Town of Normal approve ammonia removal study
Video
More Local News