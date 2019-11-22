‘Mind Power’ with Magician & Mind Reader Phil Raso

Phil Raso, a skilled Magician and Mind Reader, announces a Peoria Show at the historic Apollo Theater for Saturday, November 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now for Phenomenal Phil’s newest show, “Mind Power” at the Apollo Theatre, 311 Main Street, Peoria, Illinois. Over the course of 75 minutes, Phil will uniquely engage audience members with psychological deceptions and mysteries of the mind.

The one-night-only performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 each and available at phenomenalphil.com or at these Peoria local businesses: The Costume Trunk and at [CxT] Roasting Company. VIP tickets are also available.

“Get ready for a memorable evening,” said Raso. “The audience will go on a ride traveling through the thoughts, intuitions, and perceptions of one another. Their minds will be blown away.” Spectators should prepare to be a part of the show, as Raso attempts to get into their heads and disclose what they are thinking. “In its heyday, Peoria hosted many Vaudeville shows. I’m trying to bring a bit of the Vaudeville theater experience back to Peoria and the Apollo is the perfect place to make it happen.” Raso added.

Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. for some special entertainment with the mind-blowing performance starting at 7:30 p.m.

www.phenomenalphil.com