In The Kitchen | Mother’s Day Mason Jar Granola & Lentil and Brown Rice Soup Mix

Mother’s Day Mason Jar Granola
A delectable gift to show your appreciation!
Ingredients:
⅛ cup canola oil
⅛ cup honey
1 cup old fashioned oats
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
⅛ cup dried fruit of your choice
⅛ cup chopped nuts or seeds of your choice
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- On low to medium heat, add canola oil and honey to a small pan and combine. Add oats to the pan and stir until coated with the honey/oil mixture.
- Add in the remainder of the ingredients and stir until well combined.
- Spread out the granola mixture on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 8-10 minutes, stirring once after 4-5 minutes.
- Once removed from the oven, allow it to cool to room temperature. Place cooled granola in an 8 ounce mason jar and give it as a gift on Mother’s day.
Number of Servings: 5
Nutrition Information:
Per ¼ cup
Calories: 170
Total Fat: 8 g
Saturated Fat: 1 g
Sodium: 0 mg
Total Carbohydrate: 21 g
Dietary Fiber: 2 g
Total Sugars: 9 g
Added Sugars: 8 g
Protein: 3 g
Lentil Brown Rice Soup Mix
A savory gift to show your appreciation!
Ingredients:
1 cup green or brown lentils
½ cup uncooked brown rice
½ cup green split peas
1 Tablespoon Italian seasoning
1 Tablespoon dried parsley
1 Tablespoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
2 large vegetable bouillon cubes
Directions:
- Add all of the ingredients to a mason jar and give it as a gift on Mother’s day.
Number of Servings: 6
Nutrition Information:
Per 2 cups prepared
Calories: 285
Total Fat: 4 g
Sodium: 466 mg
Total Carbohydrate: 50 g
Dietary Fiber: 17 g
Total Sugars: 5 g
Added sugars 0 g
Protein: 15 g