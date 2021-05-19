Movie crew is “Baking Up Love” in Morton, shooting entire film in Central Illinois

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Movie-making in Morton? It’s got a nice ring to it.
The Village of Morton is the newest home to a film set here in Central Illinois.
Actors and actresses from around the country are set to act in “Baking Up Love,” a film created by Gimelli Films Incorporated.
Exclusively on Good Day Central Illinois, Matt Sheehan was joined by actress Alix Kermes and actor Jason Frederick to talk about the film.
You can see the plot of the movie below.
The crews will be here in central Illinois for the next few weeks shooting at different locations in the area.
The crew’s first day of shooting was Monday, May 18.
The film will be available on Pureflix starting September 1.
Some of the crew will return to Morton August 28 to premiere the movie right here!