Mackinaw Valley Vineyard: Wine country in our own backyard!
- 33633 State Rt 9, Mackinaw IL 61755
- Award winning vineyard with an amazing calendar of events: Concerts, Festivals, Trivia Game nights and Murder Mystery Dinners
- Gilligan’s Island of Death Murder Mystery Dinner, March 11th & 12th ((4 ticket giveaway to March 11 Dinner))
Wildlife Prairie Park: A Night in the Wild
- Saturday, Mar 12, 2022
- Dinner, activity, and photo opportunities with animal ambassadors throughout the evening
- Please note that while kids are welcome, programming content is geared toward ages 14 and up
Kelleher’s on the water: Family Day
- Family friendly St. Patrick’s Day Pre-Party
- Sunday, March 13 11:00 A.M – 6:00 P.M
- 619 SW Water Street, Peoria IL 61602
