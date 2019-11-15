Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide

The holidays are almost here, and whether you are traveling or staying home, Nintendo has options for every gamer in the family. With the Nintendo Switch and the new Nintendo Switch Lite, family members can choose a system that best fits their needs and personal play styles, with the broadest range of games you can play together.

· A peek at some of the newest and hottest games, including:

o Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario Maker 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

· Ring Fit Adventure, a new type of adventure game that incorporates fun new accessories that turn your movements and exercise in the real world into in-game actions in an expansive quest to save the world. Get ahead of your New Year’s resolutions!

