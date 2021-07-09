In The Kitchen | Nutritious Dark Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies

Nutritious Dark Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies
Serves 30 (1 cookie each)
All you need:
¾ cup all-purpose flour
¾ cup whole wheat flour
½ cup milled flax
½ cup chia seeds
3 tbsp quick yeast
1 (3.4 oz) box Hy-Vee vanilla pudding mix
1 ¾ cup old fashioned oats
1 tsp salt
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp ground cinnamon
½ cup butter, softened
½ cup peanut butter, softened
½ cup granulated sugar
½ cup packed brown sugar
3 large eggs
½ cup water
1 tbsp vanilla extract
1 cup chopped California Walnuts
1 (10 oz) bag Hy-Vee Select 60% dark chocolate chips
All you do:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a large bowl combine flours, milled flax, chia seeds, yeast, pudding mix powder, oats, salt, baking soda and cinnamon; set aside.
- In a mixing bowl, beat butter, peanut butter, white and brown sugars until smooth and creamy. Add eggs, water and vanilla. Mix until fully combined. Gradually beat in flour mixture until moistened. Stir in walnuts and chocolate chunks, being sure not to over-mix.
- Drop by rounded tablespoons on a parchment paper lined cookie sheet and press lightly with a fork. Bake 8 to 10 minutes.
Nutrition facts (1 cookie): 240 calories, 13 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 0 mg trans fat, 25 mg cholesterol, 190 mg sodium, 26 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 14 g sugar, 5 g protein. 2% vitamin A, 8% iron, 2% calcium, 0% vitamin C.