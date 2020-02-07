Dark Chocolate Orange Truffles with Kaela Ketcham

Good Day Central Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ingredients:

  • 1 – 10 ounce bag 53% dark chocolate chips
  • ¼ cup non-fat, plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 Tablespoon + 1 ½ teaspoons milk
  • ¼ teaspoon orange extract (or flavor of choice)

Directions:

  1. In a medium sized bowl, melt chocolate chips until smooth.
  2. Once smooth, add yogurt and milk. Stir mixture until smooth and glossy.
  3. Add extract to chocolate, stirring until combined.
  4. Transfer to smaller bowl, cover, and refrigerate until firm (about 3 hours).
  5. Scoop out mixture and roll into gumball sized balls. Immediately roll into topping if desired. Place on wax paper-lined baking sheets.
  6. Refrigerate until firm.

*Optional: Roll in nuts, sprinkles, coconut, or topping of choice

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories