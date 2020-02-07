Dark Chocolate Orange Truffles with Kaela Ketcham

Ingredients:
- 1 – 10 ounce bag 53% dark chocolate chips
- ¼ cup non-fat, plain Greek yogurt
- 1 Tablespoon + 1 ½ teaspoons milk
- ¼ teaspoon orange extract (or flavor of choice)
Directions:
- In a medium sized bowl, melt chocolate chips until smooth.
- Once smooth, add yogurt and milk. Stir mixture until smooth and glossy.
- Add extract to chocolate, stirring until combined.
- Transfer to smaller bowl, cover, and refrigerate until firm (about 3 hours).
- Scoop out mixture and roll into gumball sized balls. Immediately roll into topping if desired. Place on wax paper-lined baking sheets.
- Refrigerate until firm.
*Optional: Roll in nuts, sprinkles, coconut, or topping of choice