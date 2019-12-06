OSF Dietician Kaela Ketcham

Ingredients

4 whole wheat English muffins, sliced

8 slices provolone cheese

8 ounces cooked turkey, thinly sliced

½ cup whole-berry cranberry sauce, divided

Directions

  1. Arrange oven rack to highest position.
  2. Set broiler to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
  3. Place English muffins on baking sheet.
  4. Evenly layer cheese, turkey, and cranberry sauce on English muffins.
  5. Broil for 2-3 minutes or until cheese is melted and everything is heated through.

Serves 8

Nutrition Information

Per ½ muffin

Calories: 185

Total Fat: 6 g

Saturated Fat: 3 g

Sodium: 301 mg

Total Carbohydrate: 19 g

Dietary Fiber: 2 g

Sugars: 6 g

Protein: 15 g

