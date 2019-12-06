OSF Dietician Kaela Ketcham

PEORIA Ill.- Do you have time for a representative of Bradley's newest program to be on your show?

We all know nursing is a critical component of our healthcare system and we have all heard that nurses are in great demand across the nation. So, if you have ever thought about a career in the nursing field, Bradley University's new accelerated nursing program may be a good fit. If you already have a bachelor's degree and the prerequisites, in just 15 months the accelerated nursing program will prepare you for the nursing license exam and a career in any health care setting after you're licensed.