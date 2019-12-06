OSF Dietician Kaela Ketcham

Ingredients
4 whole wheat English muffins, sliced
8 slices provolone cheese
8 ounces cooked turkey, thinly sliced
½ cup whole-berry cranberry sauce, divided
Directions
- Arrange oven rack to highest position.
- Set broiler to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Place English muffins on baking sheet.
- Evenly layer cheese, turkey, and cranberry sauce on English muffins.
- Broil for 2-3 minutes or until cheese is melted and everything is heated through.
Serves 8
Nutrition Information
Per ½ muffin
Calories: 185
Total Fat: 6 g
Saturated Fat: 3 g
Sodium: 301 mg
Total Carbohydrate: 19 g
Dietary Fiber: 2 g
Sugars: 6 g
Protein: 15 g