Pasta for Patriots

November 2, 2019

Elks Club, #1 Elks Drive, Peoria Illinois Valley Fuller Center

Tickets are $7.00 for the public and $5.00 for Veterans and the meal will include spaghetti, salad, dessert, bread, and drinks are extra.

4 to 7 pm at the Elks Club, #1 Elks Drive, Peoria.

John Miller, Jazz Musician will be playing music and there will also be a silent auction.

Proceeds from the evening will be used for Veteran home repair projects in the Tri-County area.

For more information about the event or the Fuller Center call 309-363-3737 or visit the website.