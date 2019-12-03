Peoria Area Civic Chorale performs “12 Days of Christmas”

December 13 & 14, 2019 @ 7:30 p.m.

Five Points Performing Arts Center

360 N. Wilmor Rd, Washington

Purchase tickets online or call 309-693-6725. Tickets will also be available at the door on Saturday.

For many families in Central Illinois, the Christmas Sesason officially begins with the Peoria Area Civic Chorale’s annual An American Family Christmas at Five Points Washington on December 13 & 14, at 7:30 p.m.

Join us for beautiful arrangements of traditional carols, such as The Wexford Carol, Lo’ How a Rose E’er Blooming, Joy to the World, and Go Tell It On The Mountain. Celebrate the Christmas season with the sixteenth century sounds of Giovanni Gabrieli’s Beata es Virgo Maria, and the Spanish villancico, Riu, Riu Chiu. Reminisce about family Christmas seasons long ago with such secular favorites as I’ll Be Home for Christmas, Let it Snow, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Santa Baby, and many more.

We are pleased to announce that our special guest soloist for the 2019 American Family Christmas is Megan Koch. Soprano Megan Koch, an alumnus of Illinois Wesleyan University (BME ’17), the Dunlap school system, and the Peoria Area Civic Chorale Youth Chorus. Megan also earned her Master of Music in Voice Performance and is currently pursuing her Graduate Artist Certificate in Opera at the University of North Texas.

Performances also include the Peoria Area Civic Chorale’s Youth Chorus and our three, talented Young Artist Competition winners. As always, our Friday night performance will also include performances by two outstanding, 90-voice Youth Choruses, the Children’s Festival Chorus and the Junior High Festival Chorus, representing young talented singers from throughout Central Illinois.

If you’re looking for a seasonal experience for the entire family, take a break from the winter cold and attend the Peoria Area Civic Chorale’s An American Family Christmas on December 13th & 14th at Five Points Washington.

TICKET PRICES:

$20.00 Adults

$8.00 Students

$18.00 Group Rate (10 or more)

When you purchase tickets to both An American Family Christmas and Ticket to the Movies: Songs of the Silver Screen you’ll receive the group rate of $18 per adult ticket!

For more information, call 309-693-6725 or email pacchorale@gmail.com.