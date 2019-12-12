Peoria Ballet presents: “The Nutcracker”

Ticketing Information for The Nutcracker
Peoria Civic Center Theater
Saturday, December 14, 2019
Sunday, December 15, 2019
2:00pm & 7:30pm 2:00pm
Ticket prices range from $10 – $50
Tickets available at Peoria Civic Center Box Office (309) 673-320
Peoria Ballet’s The Nutcracker returns to the Peoria Civic Center Theater on December 14-15 for three performances! Under the direction of Artistic Director, Jorge Laico, the audience will delight in dazzling choreography, spectacular sets and costumes, graceful dancers, and the timeless music of Tchaikovsky performed live by the Heartland Festival Orchestra. This family holiday tradition has been a community favorite for over 45 years and features 100 Peoria Ballet dancers joined by five professional guest artists including principal dancers from Chicago’s Joffrey Ballet. This festive classic is a treat for audiences of all ages!