Peoria Holiday Historical Tours 2019

PEORIA Ill.- Unique, beautiful homes in Peoria’s historic districts, and the Scottish Rite Cathedral and Theatre, will be decorated for the holidays and open to the public during the Peoria Historical Society’s annual Holiday Home Tour from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9.

Residences on the tour are at 802 NE Perry Ave., owned by Jim Johnson and Elizabeth Arcot, and 1609 Columbia Terrace, owned by Brian and Cari Hill. The Peoria Historical Society’s own mansions will be included. They are the Pettengill-Morron House at 1212 W. Moss Ave. and the John C. Flanagan House at 924 NE Glen Oak Ave. The Scottish Rite Cathedral and Theatre is located at 400 NE Perry Ave.

Tickets will go on sale in November and will be $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Contact the Peoria Historical Society through its Facebook page or by calling 674-1921