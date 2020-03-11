Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
Digital Originals
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Top Stories
Spring cleaning can give your gently loved items a second life
Video
Top Stories
Center for Prevention of Abuse postpones human trafficking conference amid COVID-19 spread
Pet of the Week
Video
Special Olympics cancels state tournament because of COVID-19 concerns
Video
Peoria City Council approves security camera discount, liquor to be sold in theaters
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Big Race – Daytona
Masters Report
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Boys basketball sectional highlights for March 10, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Boys Basketball Super-Sectional Highlights from March 10, 2020
Video
Pekin Senior Athletes Sign with Colleges Tuesday
Video
IHSA March Madness to go on amid coronavirus concerns
Video
Bloomington Wins Big 12 Indoor Girls Track Title
Video
Community
Living Well
Remarkable Women of Central Illinois
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
The Mel Robbins Show
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Easterseals
Peoria Park District
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Marketplace
Open For Business
Lottery
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Get Local
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Peoria Made review| Marty Wombacher
Good Day Central Illinois
by:
Jennifer Hollimon
Posted:
Mar 11, 2020 / 09:25 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 11, 2020 / 09:25 AM CDT
Click
here
for the full review.
3-Day Forecast
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Chicago’s downtown St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled this weekend amid coronavirus concerns
Weather
IHSA March Madness to go on amid coronavirus concerns
Video
Amtrak officials confirm woman who tested positive coronavirus was in Bloomington-Normal
Video
Peoria’s coroner calls car falling on Kingston Mines man an ‘unfortunate accident’
Video
Latest Local News
Spring cleaning can give your gently loved items a second life
Video
Center for Prevention of Abuse postpones human trafficking conference amid COVID-19 spread
Pet of the Week
Video
Special Olympics cancels state tournament because of COVID-19 concerns
Video
Peoria City Council approves security camera discount, liquor to be sold in theaters
Video
More Local News