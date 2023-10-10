PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Don’t miss the Peoria Symphony Orchestra’s first concert of the season, the Viennese Gala, featuring Maestro George Stelluto and guest artist Robert Chen, Chicago Symphony Orchestra‘s Concertmaster.

The concert features Rossini’s “William Tell Overture”, Beethoven’s “Violin Concerto”, and Johann Strauss, Jr.’s beloved waltzes, polkas, and overture for a Viennese-style celebration of the season!

MacKenzie Taylor, the Peoria Symphony Orchestra Director of Marketing & Communications joined us on Good Day Central Illinois to tell us about the upcoming concert season.