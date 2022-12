PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Director of the Peoria Zoo, Yvonne Strode, said that the zoo said the zoo plans to remain open despite the snow Thursday.

Strode stated that the gift shop will remain open until Friday for those who still need to do last-minute Christmas shopping.

The Peoria zoo will announce on their Facebook Page if they close earlier due to weather. The zoo will be closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas.