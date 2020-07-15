Pet of the Week | 7/15/20

Apple Walnut SaladAll you need:1 cup halved cotton candy grapes1 honeycrisp apple, chopped1 container Triple Zero Oikos Greek yogurt (lemon or vanilla is my favorite flavor)1/4 cup mini marshmallows1/4 cup chopped walnutsLemon to taste and keep apples from browning

All you do:1. Drizzle lemon juice on diced apples.2. Combine all ingredients in large bowl until fruit is covered!

All you do:1. Place potatoes in a microwave-safe bowl. Cover with water and microwave on high for 10 minutes. Test for doneness by piercing one potato with a fork. The fork should slide in with gentle resistance. Continue cooking if not done; otherwise carefully drain the potatoes and refrigerate them until cold.2. Cut potatoes in bite-size pieces (quarter or dice depending on size of potato). Place in a large bowl.3. Stir in remaining ingredients, adjust salt to taste and serve immediately.