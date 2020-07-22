Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
Your Local Election Headquarters
WMBD This Morning
Top Stories
Hy-Vee to hand out free masks to customers entering stores
Video
Vote by mail applications will be sent out next month
Video
Roanoke families face lasting impacts from severe weather
Video
A student reacts to e-learning decision after flood damages East Peoria Community High School
Video
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Kurt’s Korner
CIProud Summer Games Registration
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
Bear Blitz
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Senior Baseball All-Stars Get One Last Chance to Play For School
Video
Top Stories
Peoria’s Kendrick Green on Outland Trophy Watch List
Video
IHSA to Meet With State Officials Friday, Athletes Hope For Good News
Video
Kurt’s Korner for July 20, 2020: Kurt Swings a Mean Whiffle Ball Bat
Video
Normal West Grad Invited to EuroLeague Tryout
Video
Community
Good Day Central Illinois
CI Heroes
Senior Salutes 2020
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Easterseals
Peoria Park District
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
The Mel Robbins Show
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Stronger Together
Local Hiring Guide
Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Pet of the Week | 7/22/20
Good Day Central Illinois
Posted:
Jul 22, 2020 / 08:50 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 22, 2020 / 08:50 AM CDT
COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Trending Stories
Second stimulus check: McConnell says GOP relief bill includes second round of ‘direct payments’
Video
Weather
One dead, one injured after overnight Peoria shooting
Video
A student reacts to e-learning decision after flood damages East Peoria Community High School
Video
Roanoke families face lasting impacts from severe weather
Video
Latest Local News
Hy-Vee to hand out free masks to customers entering stores
Video
Vote by mail applications will be sent out next month
Video
Roanoke families face lasting impacts from severe weather
Video
More Local News