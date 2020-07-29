Pet of the Week | 7/29/20

Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
Your Local Election Headquarters
WMBD This Morning
Top Stories
Police say suspect in Des Moines triple killing arrested in Peoria
Mayor Jim Ardis: “We haven’t seen a dime” of federal funding
Video
$4 million Sheridan Road project approved, work could start in next week
Video
Roanoke leaders to help families impacted by recent flooding
Video
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Kurt’s Korner
CI Proud Summer Games
CIProud Summer Games Registration
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
Bear Blitz
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Football Coaches Hoping For Favorable IHSA Decision Wednesday
Video
Top Stories
East Peoria Boy, 9, Runs to Raise Thousands for Kids with Cancer
Video
High School Athletes Showing Resiliency This Summer
Video
Peoria Rivermen hockey season booked for delayed December start
Video
Kurt’s Korner for July 27, 2020: grand slam in front of family
Video
Community
Good Day Central Illinois
CI Heroes
Senior Salutes 2020
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Easterseals
Peoria Park District
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
The Mel Robbins Show
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Stronger Together
Local Hiring Guide
Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Pet of the Week | 7/29/20
Good Day Central Illinois
Posted:
Jul 29, 2020 / 09:09 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 29, 2020 / 09:09 AM CDT
COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Trending Stories
Stimulus checks update: Many Americans would get more in second payment
Video
Insurance firm: Peoria is a fast-shrinking mid-size city
Homeowners upset Dollar General being built right outside of neighborhood
Video
Five Bloomington-Normal restaurants close due to COVID-19
Video
Weather
Latest Local News
Police say suspect in Des Moines triple killing arrested in Peoria
Mayor Jim Ardis: “We haven’t seen a dime” of federal funding
Video
$4 million Sheridan Road project approved, work could start in next week
Video
More Local News