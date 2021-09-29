Pet of the Week, September 29th

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Two weeks after rejecting two Airbnb rental proposals in the city's Uplands neighborhood, the Peoria City Council is bringing the topic back to the table.

During Tuesday night's city council meeting, council members voted 10-1 to reconsider the 1030 N. Elwood Avenue and 1514 W. Columbia Terrace proposals. Beth Jensen, At-Large Councilwoman, voted against both motions for reconsideration saying she believes they already made the right decision.