Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
22°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Mr. Food
Black History Month
Top Stories
Tiger undergoes rare hip replacement surgery at Illinois zoo
Bloomington bus riders won’t have to wait outside after new transfer center is built
Covered in controversy: Local vendors talk potential health benefits of CBD
Video
Carle Health Centers easing back on visitor restrictions
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
The Big Game
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
Kurt’s Korner
Top Stories
ISU Women Lead Wire to Wire to Beat Bradley, 66-54
Video
Top Stories
Game On: Area Coaches Excited to Finally Have an IHSA Schedule
Video
Top Stories
Prep Basketball Coaches Await IHSA Schedule Assuming They’ll Play Soon
Video
Despite BU, ISU Slumps, Coaches Believing in Their Players
Video
ISU beats Bradley in MVC Volleyball Opener
Video
Loyola Rallies Past Bradley, 65-58
Video
Community
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Million Dollar Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Get Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For WMBD TV
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Providing food for pets during the pandemic | President of PetSmart Charities Aimee Gilbreath
Good Day Central Illinois
Posted:
Jan 28, 2021 / 08:29 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 28, 2021 / 08:29 AM CST
Latest Local News
Bloomington bus riders won’t have to wait outside after new transfer center is built
Covered in controversy: Local vendors talk potential health benefits of CBD
Video
Carle Health Centers easing back on visitor restrictions
More Local News