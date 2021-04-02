Remembering the Holocaust: Dr. Harold Kasimow, Holocaust survivor, discusses Yom Hashoah

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Harold Kasimow survived the Holocaust in a pit underneath a barn for over 19 months.

He was only three when the German army took control of his home near what is now Vilnius, Lithuania. There were 1 million Jewish children in Poland in 1938; he is one of about 5,000 who survived.

Dr. Kasimow spoke with the Good Day Central Illinois team Thursday morning about his experience, and remembering the Holocaust through Yom HaShoah.

Yom HaShoah is also known as Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Dr. Kasimow is the guest speaker for the Jewish Federation of Peoria’s Yom HaShoah virtual event. Those interested can register for the event here.

Dr. Kasimow earned degrees from the Jewish Theological Seminary and Temple University and studied with the legendary Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., during the Civil Rights Movement.

The event is over Zoom and will be held Wednesday, April 7 at 7:00 p.m. CT.