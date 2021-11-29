Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Mr. Food
Newsletter
Top Stories
2021 Peoria Police ‘Walk and Talk’ wrapped up
More than 25,000 cases of COVID-19 reported in McLean County
CI Hero: Dunlap High School student council rallies district to raise more than 3,000 socks for veterans
Gallery
Mom Hacks: The Toy Guy breaks down supply chain expectations, popular toys for kids this season
Video
Coronavirus
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Prep Sports Roundup for Nov. 27, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Bradley and ISU Men’s Hoops Pick Up Victories
Video
Top Stories
Boys Holiday Hoops Roundup for Nov. 26, 2021
Video
Girls Holiday Hoops Roundup for Nov. 26, 2021
Video
Prep Sports Recap for Nov. 24, 2021
Video
Coaches Thankful for Basketball Season This Year
Video
Community
Together We Rise
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Destination Illinois
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Nexstar Digital
BestReviews
Support Local
Virtual Auto Show
Open For Business
Jobs
Work For WMBD TV
Sponsored Content: Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
Newletter Signup
WMBD WYZZ Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Showcasing the spirit of the season at Metamora Fields | Metamora Thespian Society
Good Day Central Illinois
Posted:
Nov 29, 2021 / 09:27 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 29, 2021 / 09:38 AM CST
Latest Local News
2021 Peoria Police ‘Walk and Talk’ wrapped up
More than 25,000 cases of COVID-19 reported in McLean County
CI Hero: Dunlap High School student council rallies district to raise more than 3,000 socks for veterans
Gallery
More Local News