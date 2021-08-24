St. Louis man takes to Facebook to find love; creates website, gets thousands of reactions

ST. LOUIS, MO. (WMBD) — When people look for love, usually they turn to dating apps, social events, and just meeting people by chance.

But not for Colin O’Brien.

The St. Louis, MO man took to Facebook, posting in a local group called “Date Ideas & Things To Do in STL.”

3.5 thousand reactions later, 1.1K comments, and 900+ shares later… and Colin is finding himself with a pretty busy schedule. He says he’s got 13 dates over the next 8 days.

He joined Good Day Central Illinois’ Matt Sheehan and Kyreon Lee Tuesday morning to talk about his experience.

You can watch the full interview before.

Colin’s website is www.datecolinobrien.com.