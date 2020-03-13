St. Patrick’s Day Cake |Brooke Bisping

Ingredients
- 3 cups loosely packed, kale raw, woody stalks discarded)
- 3 eggs
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup applesauce
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 2 apples, chopped
- 2 cups plain flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
Apple Icing
- 2 cups (250g) icing sugar
- 2 tbsp almond milk (or more for consistency)
- 2 tablespoons applesauce smooth, puree if necessary
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350F. Grease and line 2 x 8”round cake tins with baking paper.
- Tear the kale leaves into bite-sized pieces and boil or steam for a few minutes until tender.
- Drain kale and puree well with diced apples, applesauce and oil in a blender or food processor.
- Beat the eggs, vanilla and sugar together well. Beat in the kale puree and grated apple.
- Mix in the flour, baking powder and salt and gently combine, taking care not to overmix at this stage.
- Pour into the prepared tins and bake for 30 minutes or until an inserted skewer comes out clean.
- Cool for 2 minutes in the tins and then turn onto a wire rack to cool completely.
- For the Apple Icing:
Sift the icing sugar into a bowl, add the other ingredients and mix with an electric mixer until smooth.
- Store in the fridge until ready to use. Frost the completely cooled cake.