St. Patrick’s Day Cake |Brooke Bisping

Ingredients

  • 3 cups loosely packed, kale raw, woody stalks discarded)
  • 3 eggs
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup applesauce
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 apples, chopped
  • 2 cups plain flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt

Apple Icing

  • 2 cups (250g) icing sugar
  • 2 tbsp almond milk (or more for consistency)
  • 2 tablespoons applesauce smooth, puree if necessary
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350F. Grease and line 2 x 8”round cake tins with baking paper.
  2. Tear the kale leaves into bite-sized pieces and boil or steam for a few minutes until tender.
  3. Drain kale and puree well with diced apples, applesauce and oil in a blender or food processor.
  4. Beat the eggs, vanilla and sugar together well. Beat in the kale puree and grated apple. 
  5. Mix in the flour, baking powder and salt and gently combine, taking care not to overmix at this stage.
  6. Pour into the prepared tins and bake for 30 minutes or until an inserted skewer comes out clean. 
  7. Cool for 2 minutes in the tins and then turn onto a wire rack to cool completely.
  8. For the Apple Icing:
    Sift the icing sugar into a bowl, add the other ingredients and mix with an electric mixer until smooth.
  9. Store in the fridge until ready to use. Frost the completely cooled cake.

