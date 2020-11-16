Strong Campaign: Connect | Greater Peoria Family YMCA

Ingredients:

Non-stick spray

1 medium sized acorn squash (can also use white acorn, delicata, or sweet dumpling squash)1 Tablespoon olive oil1/4 teaspoon sea salt1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper1 clove of garlic, minced1/4 cup pomegranate seeds1 Tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro leaves2 Tablespoons crumbled goat cheese