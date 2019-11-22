Survivors Have Heart | Heart-Healthy tips from fitness expert Bob Harper

Click here for more information on Survivors Have Heart.

Bob Harper’s Heart-Healthy Tips:

· Plan Ahead: With the busy holiday season, be intentional and set aside time for yourself and your healthy habits. Keep your doctor appointments and stay on track with your doctor’s care plan. . Make time for sleep, eating well, and mindful activities like walking and meditation

· Set Limits: Social events can often include rich foods and alcohol. Create balance with other options like vegetables and lean protein, that will fuel your body during this busy time

· Get Your Support Team Involved: Incorporate loved ones into your health routine and keep an eye on someone who has recently suffered a heart attack to build community during your holiday season