The importance of age-friendly care

Study Highlights:
- Nearly 40% of patients and caregivers don’t know that certain medications can have cognitive side effects
- More than 40% incorrectly think that depression is an inevitable part of aging
- Over two-thirds of caregivers said that the person in their care has difficulty walking around
- Half said that they had fallen within the past year
- Three in four older adults were not aware that they have the right to ask for, and receive, health care tailored especially to their needs and wants – a concept known as Age-Friendly Care – that could mitigate many of these problems and promote greater well-being among older patients