The importance of age-friendly care

Click here for more info about Hire Heroes USA.

About 250,000 active duty military members will transition out of service and into civilian life in 2020. And for most of these families, the first step is finding a new career – yet, nearly 44 percent of veterans leave their first post-military job within a year. There are different reasons for this, but the root causes are the same: the transition takes planning and soon-to-be veterans need both guidance and support.