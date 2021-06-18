‘The Legend of Dad Man,’ what inspired an author to write stories inspired by hip hop

As the largest local television and media company in the country, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. recognizes the great responsibility we have to serve our local markets. Hoping to inspire continued volunteerism, we are mindful that such a movement starts at home and will only reverberate from our small acts of kindness in each our local communities.

Since Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s founding in 1996, our journalists have seen firsthand how nonprofits and public service agencies are the heartbeat of every one of our markets. In times of crisis, it is these steadfast organizations that mobilize quickly with supplies, volunteers and bravely serve their community. With this in mind, Nexstar’s CEO, Perry Sook, created the Founder’s Day of Caring.