The Eastlight theatre invites you to come to their production!



The Prom is being directed by Eric Ewan.



Here is just a little synopsis of the show!



Four fading Broadway stars are in desperate need of a new stage. So when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town Indiana prom—and the press is involved—they know that it’s time to put a spotlight on the issue…and themselves. The town’s parents want to keep the dance on the straight and narrow—but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. Now, Broadway’s brassiest are coming to join the fight, and they are ready to kick-ball-change the world.



Showings of The Prom will be from September 22nd – 24th.

You can buy tickets now on their website or by calling the Eastlight Theatre box office at (309) 699-7469.

