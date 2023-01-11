Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin, collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest. In light of this event, many parents have been concerned about whether it is safe to keep their kids involved in sports. We had Dr. Brian Curtis sit down with us for our Ask the Doc segment to explain a little bit more about what happened on the field that day. He also gave us insight into what types of injuries are becoming more common and what signs and symptoms to look out for when it comes to concussions. Check out our interview for more information.



