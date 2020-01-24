Upside-Down Pizza with Brooke Bisping

Ingredients
- 15 slices turkey pepperoni
- 2 cups chopped mushrooms
- 1 heaping cup chopped green pepper
- 1 tbsp canola
- ¾ cup shredded reduced-fat mozzarella cheese
- 5 slices reduced-fat provolone cheese
- 1 ½ cup Hy-Vee pizza sauce
- 1 cup whole wheat flour
- 1 cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
Instructions
- Sauté mushrooms and green peppers in 1 tbsp oil until soft. Turn off heat and set veggies aside.
- Arrange pepperoni in the bottom of the deep-dish pan, evenly dispersed. Spread sautéed mushrooms and peppers on top of pepperoni.
- Sprinkle mozzarella cheese over vegetables evenly. Place slices of provolone on top of the mozzarella.
- Pour pizza sauce on top of the cheese. Spread evening so that all of the cheese is covered.
- In a separate bowl, mix together wheat flour and yogurt until dough is formed. Flour surface and roll out the dough so it is large enough to cover ingredients inside pan.
- Place dough on top of pizza sauce and push the dough down inside of the pan so that when we “flip” the pizza, that will become the crust edges. Lightly coat the top of the dough with olive oil.
- Bake at 400 degrees F for 20-25 minutes or until the crust is golden brown.
- Place cookie sheet on the top of the pan and “FLIP” the pan upside down so pizza will be right-side-up on the cookie sheet. Enjoy!