Watermelon Mocktail

This delicious and zesty mocktail will leave you feeling refreshed and in the summer spirit!

Number of Servings: 4

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Ingredients:

3 cups watermelon, seedless

¼ cup fresh squeezed lime juice

2 cups club soda

8 fresh mint leaves

4 lime slices

Directions:

1. Add seedless watermelon and lime juice to the blender and blend for 1 minute.

2. Optional- pour mixture through a sieve until you are left with juice.

3. Add ice cubes to 4 glasses and pour watermelon mixture into each glass until they are all half way full.

4. Roll mint leaves on the table to release flavor and place two leaves into each glass.

5. Pour ½ cup of club soda into each glass and stir together until soda and watermelon juice are evenly mixed.

6. Optional, garnish each glass with a slice of lime.

Nutrition Information:

Per 1 serving (9 oz.)

Calories: 50

Total Fat: 0 g

Saturated Fat: 0 g

Sodium: 25 mg

Total Carbohydrate: 13 g

Dietary Fiber: 1 g

Total Sugars: 10 g

Added Sugars: 0 g

Protein: 1 g