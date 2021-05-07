Weekend smackdown with Zowa Live Wrestling Entertainment | Zeek Zeeshe & Christian Rose

PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — Pro wrestling is back in central Illinois.

After the pandemic tried to pin the industry, ZOWA Live Wrestling Entertainment is making a comeback in Peru Saturday.

You can find the link to the Facebook event page here.

Tickets are available at Lou’s LaGrotto for $15 each. The wrestlers said this will be a family-friendly event.

Hear the wrestlers talk about what you can expect at the show, the hard work that’s been done to make it happen, and much more in the full interview above!