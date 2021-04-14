Weekly Discoveries | Discover Peoria 4/14/21

Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Mr. Food
Newsletter
Top Stories
New coffee shop brewing in Hanna City, made from shipping containers
Video
Peoria man behind bars, sentenced for killing baby daughter
Peoria City Council approves new Car Wash to replace GlenHaven strip mall
Video
Morton Teachers getting pay raise in new contract
Coronavirus
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
NFL Draft
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
Kurt’s Korner
Top Stories
Prep Sports Recap for April 13, 2012
Video
Top Stories
Inspired by Mom, Morton Senior Pursues College Volleyball
Video
Top Stories
Schools Out of Quarantine Quickly Making Up For Lost Time, Games
Video
Prep Sports Recap for April 12, 2021: IHSA Updates Mask Rules, Normal Community Wins Soccer Thriller, Princeville Volleyball Still Perfect
Video
Morton’s Fuehring Makes NHL Broadcasting Debut
Video
Area Sports Roundup for April 10, 2021
Video
Community
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Central Illinois Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Sponsored Content: Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Contests
Support Local
Open For Business
Jobs
Work For WMBD TV
Sponsored Content: Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
Newletter Signup
WMBD WYZZ Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Senior Salutes
Search
Search
Search
Weekly Discoveries | Discover Peoria 4/14/21
Good Day Central Illinois
Posted:
Apr 14, 2021 / 06:57 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 14, 2021 / 06:58 AM CDT
Latest Local News
New coffee shop brewing in Hanna City, made from shipping containers
Video
Peoria man behind bars, sentenced for killing baby daughter
Peoria City Council approves new Car Wash to replace GlenHaven strip mall
Video
More Local News