Where healthcare workers can get help for their mental health during the COVID-19 Pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — Healthcare workers need support more than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic. President of Unityplace Dr. Ted Bender talks about where they can go for help.
