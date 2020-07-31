Green Bay OC Nathaniel Hackett optimistic about continuity

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Donning a grin-worthy “Baby Yoda” Packers hoodie, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett seemed upbeat about his group’s chances to come out on the strong side of the virtual offseason – and have a leg up on other teams.

Hackett met with reporters for just under a half hour Friday via Zoom. Below is a rundown of what he had to say.