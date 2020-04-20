1  of  2
Pritzker suspends in-person learning at schools for the rest of academic year as COVID-19 cases increase Peoria County will likely close Heddington Oaks by end of 2020
86 total cases in McLean County; 73 recovered

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– McLean County Health Officials reported one additional COVID-19 case Monday.

The area has had three deaths, with one currently hospitalized. McLean County Health Department reports nine people are isolating at home.

Testing is continuing at the McLean County Fairgrounds.

