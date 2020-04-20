MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– McLean County Health Officials reported one additional COVID-19 case Monday.
The area has had three deaths, with one currently hospitalized. McLean County Health Department reports nine people are isolating at home.
Testing is continuing at the McLean County Fairgrounds.
- 86 total cases in McLean County; 73 recovered
