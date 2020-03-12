An update on Central Illinois public schools as COVID-19 continues to spread

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WMBD) – Schools all over the nation are cancelling classes and switching to online instruction as fear of the coronavirus spreading looms. Many wonder what that will mean for their kids right here in Central Illinois.

In Peoria, Peoria Public Schools leaders tell WMBD they are not yet closing schools, but district leaders will continue monitor the situation. They say, they’re making decisions based on guidelines from the CDC and the City/County Health Department.

In the Twin Cities, both Unit 5 and District 87 schools will also stay open. School administrators in both districts say, at this point there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county. However, if that changes, their plans, could change too.

In the meantime they are asking parents and guardians to be on high alert, and look out for any messages in these next couple days, as plans could change very quickly.