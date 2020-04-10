Fulton County has first positive case of COVID-19

Closings
FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fulton County Health department has confimed the first positve case of COVID-19 in the county Friday.

The patient that tested positive is recovering at home in isolation.

Community members are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing and following Gov. Pritzker’s Stay-at-Home order.

