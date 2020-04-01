Sen. Duckworth answers stimulus questions

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., questions Andrew Wheeler as he testifies at a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing to be the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

CHICAGO (WMBD) — U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) held a town hall over the phone Tuesday.

The town hall answered Illinoisians’ questions about COVID-19 and stimulus bill. A Chicago doctor took questions as well.

People asked how much they would receive and who is eligible to receive checks.



“You will not receive the money if you are claimed as a dependent on your parent’s tax return. It’s based on your tax filings. But we may be able to fix that in phase four and when the senate is back in session. It is something we should be able to work around.” U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth

COVID-19 has now killed 99 people in Illinois and almost 6,000 people have tested positive. Across the country, there are more than 15,000 cases and close to 3,000 people have died.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected