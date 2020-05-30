PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Health Department reports 318 total COVID-19 cases in the Tri-County.
There are now 225 positive cases in Peoria County, 73 in Tazewell, and 20 in Woodford. Eight people have died in Peoria, four in Tazewell, and two in Woodford County.
Latest Headlines
- Tri-County COVID-19 Update: No new deaths, 318 total cases
- New Generation Black Panthers to peacefully protest downtown Peoria, following George Floyd’s death
- Community celebrates 8-year-old Jordan Wilson, drive-by funeral
- Heartland Health Services to close a COVID-19 testing site
- Firefighters save Galesburg woman and her dog trapped in burning apartment complex