Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

Tri-County COVID-19 Update: No new deaths, 318 total cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Health Department reports 318 total COVID-19 cases in the Tri-County.

There are now 225 positive cases in Peoria County, 73 in Tazewell, and 20 in Woodford. Eight people have died in Peoria, four in Tazewell, and two in Woodford County.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News