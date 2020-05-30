Tri-County COVID-19 Update: No new deaths, 318 total cases

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- Friday, dozens of community members sat in their cars in front of T.W. Parks Chapel in Peoria. COVID-19 restrictions won't allow traditional funerals, so 8-year-old Jordin Wilson's family planned a drive by funeral, giving everyone a chance to say their last goodbyes.

Jordin suffered a gunshot wound to the chest on May 20 and died the same day. The Peoria Police said it was accidental gunfire because children were playing with a gun. Jordin's aunt, Phyllis Wilson said they lived at the Dream Center Peoria together. DCP staff knew Jordin and said this is heartbreaking, adding they will support the family however they can.