PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In honor of Black History Month, CityLink recognized one of the pioneers of the Black beauty industry with roots in Peoria.

The mass transit service celebrated Annie Malone Thursday with two bus signs. CityLink staff said they’re working with Malone’s great-nephew to help share her story.

Malone moved to the area in 1896 and later went on to become one of the first Black female millionaires.

“I think it’s important for us to be able to honor someone that does have really strong roots here in Peoria,” CityLink Director of Marketing Emily Watson said. “She attended high school here in Peoria for some time and really became such a pioneer for in the cosmetics and haircare industry for African American women and learning more about her story has been really interesting.”

The Peoria Riverfront Museum also has a display in honor of Malone.