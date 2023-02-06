PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — CityLink honored civil rights icon Rosa Parks on what would’ve been her 110th birthday.

This is an annual tradition for the transportation company, who reserved a seat in her honor on each fixed bus route on Feb. 4.

Those with CityLink said Parks’ action on a public transportation bus in 1955 had a lasting impact on the civil rights movement. They said it’s only fitting she’s celebrated with her own seat.

“Really what started her efforts to try to get equality for African Americans started on a bus when she refused to give up her seat,” said CityLink Director of Marketing Emily Watson. “We recognize the importance of what she did back then and that legacy continues to be felt today.”

CityLink has also placed Black history signage on the side of its buses for the month of February.