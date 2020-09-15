Hispanic Heritage Month begins Tuesday with livestream show

KTLA anchor Lynette Romero will host a digital livestream Tuesday afternoon celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, honoring the contributions of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture and achievements of the United States.

The program will be available embedded on this page starting at 2 p.m. PT.

The show features stories produced by Nexstar journalists from around the country and a conversation with film and television icon and activist, Edward James Olmos.

Joined by KTLA 5 Live director Robert Puente, Lynette and Robert will present and discuss local stories from journalists in Los Angeles, San Diego, Albuquerque, Denver, Oklahoma City, Cleveland and more. They share how Hispanic Americans are enriching their communities and society, while holding strong to their cultural identity.

Lynette and Robert are also joined by Edward James Olmos for a in-depth conversation about his own contributions to the the Hispanic American community by way of his art and activism. He also discusses the importance of Latinos exercising their right to vote, as well as participating in the census.

“The observation started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period starting on Sept. 15 and ending on Oct. 15. It was enacted into law on Aug. 17, 1988, on the approval of Public Law 100-402,” according to the Library of Congress.