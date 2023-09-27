PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Moving from Junction City in Peoria to the Betty Jayne Center in Peoria Heights, a local coffee shop has big plans for the future in its new location.

Owners Marta and Haber Vidal said the new location will give them more visibility as they grow to offer music and art, in addition to their signature farm-to-cup coffee.

“We had this opportunity to move into this beautiful place, so we took it… People can come here to learn about coffee, learn about culture, learn about language, so many things,” said Haber.

The Vidals own a coffee farm in their native Colombia. They employ 25 harvesters, mainly single moms. All profits from the coffee shop go towards their employees’ wages and health care clinics.

“I want them to know every cup of coffee makes a difference,” said Marta.

In their new space, the Vidals’ vision is to continue the performing arts legacy of the Betty Jayne Center, but with an international flair.

“We’re planning to have salsa lessons, flamenco lessons, tango lessons,” said Marta.

“We want to bring international events to this place, so people can distinguish what is Hispanic, what is not Hispanic, all the range of countries from Argentina to Mexico, to Spain. It’s more than just the mariachi concert,” said Haber.

The Vidals celebrated the new location with a grand opening on Sept. 9 with live music and entertainment. Marta said it’s a preview of things to come.

“I want to create that positive energy, that great vibe, that community vibe, that family vibe that everybody is really proud of,” she said.

Café Santa Rosa will eventually offer music concerts, comedy nights and other events on Friday and Saturday nights. The Vidals’ son will run the bar aspect of the establishment, expected to open in November.