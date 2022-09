PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria police sergeant gained special recognition Thursday.

According to a Peoria police Facebook post, Sgt. Ruth Sandoval was recognized as one of “Las Primeras” in law enforcement in Illinois.

She was recognized during the first annual Latinas in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fundraising Luncheon at Elgin Community College.

Sandoval is one of the first Latina officers in the state and the first Latina officer in the Peoria Police Department.